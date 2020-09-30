Pumpkin patch to reopen in Farmington with COVID-safe practices | KOB 4
Pumpkin patch to reopen in Farmington with COVID-safe practices

Diana Castillo
Updated: September 30, 2020 07:04 PM
Created: September 30, 2020 05:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A pumpkin patch in Farmington plans to open Oct. 1.

Unlike previous years at Sutherland Farms, visitors will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Also, there will be fewer attractions this year. 

"No hay ride, and then we can't have the corn pit which was a big famous attraction for the little ones," said D'res Sutherland. 

The corn maze will still be open, however, there will be capacity limits.

"We will also have the little train ride, and will be sterilizing after every ride and also the pumpkin shooters," Sutherland said.

People will also have to reserve their ticket. Click here to buy tickets.
 


