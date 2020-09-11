Pumpkin patches turn to state for guidance, look to reopen

The family told KOB 4 they submitted a plan earlier this month, hoping to get an OK from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Economic Recovery Council but have not heard back.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office sent the following statement:

My understanding is that the Economic Recovery Council has received a number of proposals specific to this type of business and are in the process of evaluating the safest route for any potential operation of those establishments. While we continue to work towards additional reopenings, public health considerations remain the top priority, and the state must ensure that reopening businesses have the necessary support and guidance to do so safely.

It’s unclear if a pumpkin patch is considered agriculture, a farmer’s market or mass gathering.

Regardless, the McCalls have already created a plan to increase safety on their farm.

Some of the changes include increased cleaning, online ticket sales and social distancing.

They’ve also eliminated some attractions like pig races so people do not gather on the bleachers.

“The farm is so big we think we can spread out,” said Kirsten.

According to the McCalls, other states have already given their pumpkin patches the green-light to reopen.

"I think people are desperate to get out and have something to do right now, especially for families, especially for kids,” said Kristen.

The family owned farm is currently looking to hire additional employees to run the event.

"We're a small industry but to us it's a big industry,” said Kevin.

“We work year round on this industry so we would love for the health orders to include agro-tourism, and that's what we're looking for,” he added.

For more information about McCall’s Pumpkin Patch and the farm’s plans to reopen, click here to visit their website.