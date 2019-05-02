Purgatory Resort extends season into May for the first time

"In March alone, we got over 100 inches – which that hasn't happened in over 40 years," Glaser said.

The excess snow provides a much different picture from the exceptional drought conditions in 2018. This is the first time Purgatory has ever been open in May, allowing skiers and snowboarders a chance to strap in and hit the slopes for a few more runs.

Saturday will be the last day the resort is open for skiers and snowboarders this season. At least half of the slopes will be open.

"We've gone back through the archives and every year, most years, we've closed in April. So this will be an absolute first for our resort," Glaser said.