Purgatory Resort reopens following recent snowfall
Marian Camacho
May 21, 2019 07:23 AM
DURANGO, Colo. - Purgatory Resort is reopening this weekend following recent snowfall. This will be the first time in history that the resort will be open in the last weekend of May.
Runs will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for frontside skiing.
The resort says summer activities will also be open. Those activities include things like ziplining and a bounce house.
The history making continues: Purgatory opens for skiing *and* summer activities this Saturday and Sunday, 11a-5p. #aMAYzing— Purgatory Resort (@skipurg) May 20, 2019
