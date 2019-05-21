Purgatory Resort reopens following recent snowfall | KOB 4
Purgatory Resort reopens following recent snowfall

Marian Camacho
May 21, 2019 07:23 AM

DURANGO, Colo. - Purgatory Resort is reopening this weekend following recent snowfall. This will be the first time in history that the resort will be open in the last weekend of May.

Runs will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for frontside skiing.

The resort says summer activities will also be open. Those activities include things like ziplining and a bounce house.

Created: May 21, 2019 07:23 AM

