Push to reopen private schools arrives in federal court

The Associated Press
Created: September 23, 2020 08:45 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge is weighing whether pandemic-related occupancy limits for private schools in New Mexico violate constitutional rights to equal protection and freedom of assembly.

A federal judge heard preliminary arguments Wednesday without ruling in a case being closely watched by educators and the Trump administration.

The lawsuit by the father of a 7th-grader at a prep school in Albuquerque says the state is violating the U.S. Constitution by setting more stringent limits at private schools regarding in-person instruction.

President Donald Trump has threatened to divert federal funding away from public schools that decline to reopen.


