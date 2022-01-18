Q&A: Albuquerque mother continues to fight for homicide victims | KOB 4
Q&A: Albuquerque mother continues to fight for homicide victims

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 18, 2022 06:51 PM
Created: January 18, 2022 05:34 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – 2021 saw a record number of homicide cases for Albuquerque police. But even before the crime crisis took such a serious turn, residents in New Mexico's largest city have been frustrated and calling for action.

Joining KOB 4 is Nicole Chavez, who has been at the Roundhouse for every legislative session since 2015, after the death of her son.

Click on the video above to hear what Chavez had to share. 


