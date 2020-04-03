Q&A: Financial expert gives advice about how to manage money during COVID-19 crisis

Q: When my stimulus check comes in, how should I spend that money?

Romero: The most important thing you can do today and at least for the next 30 days is really identify the biggest need and try to allocate the funds to cover the most basic needs, the most urgent needs like food, shelter, and medications. Those are things you can't do without.

Q: I’m seeing my 401K and other retirement accounts drop. How worried should I be?

Romero: The most important thing is to not get emotional about your 401k. If it takes not looking at the account for a month or two, then don't look for a month or two if it makes you uncomfortable. The second thing you must do is continue to make those 401k contributions because as the market is at these levels, remember you are buying at lower levels and buying more shares. So the idea is when the market and when the economy turns around-- your 401k will bounce back that much faster.

For those who have not been hit financially by this crisis, Romero advises saving. With so much uncertainty in the economy, Romero believes its wise for families to build up a savings account in case they find themselves without income in the future.