Q&A: Financial expert gives advice about how to manage money during COVID-19 crisis

Chris Ramirez
Updated: April 03, 2020 07:22 PM
Created: April 03, 2020 05:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexicans across the state are experiencing financial hardships right now-- with businesses closed and orders to stay home. With a record number of people filing for unemployment benefits, KOB 4 asked Joe Romero, a seasoned financial advisor with RBC Wealth Management, a few questions that have been commonly asked.

Q: If I can’t afford my student loan debt right now, what should I do?

Romero: Before you make any payments, I think it wound be very wise for the person who has this sort of debt to research and figure out what debt has been deferred.  Many student loans have been deferred for a period of time.

For consumer debt, like credit card bills, other financial advisors recommend calling the credit card companies and asking to reduce payments or adjust the payment schedule. 

Q: When my stimulus check comes in, how should I spend that money?

Romero:  The most important thing you can do today and at least for the next 30 days is really identify the biggest need and try to allocate the funds to cover the most basic needs, the most urgent needs like food, shelter, and medications.  Those are things you can't do without.

Q: I’m seeing my 401K and other retirement accounts drop.  How worried should I be?

Romero: The most important thing is to not get emotional about your 401k. If it takes not looking at the account for a month or two, then don't look for a month or two if it makes you uncomfortable.  The second thing you must do is continue to make those 401k contributions because as the market is at these levels, remember you are buying at lower levels and buying more shares.  So the idea is when the market and when the economy turns around-- your 401k will bounce back that much faster. 

For those who have not been hit financially by this crisis, Romero advises saving.  With so much uncertainty in the economy, Romero believes its wise for families to build up a savings account in case they find themselves without income in the future. 


