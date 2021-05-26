Quasicrystal formed during first nuclear explosion in New Mexico

The process created a fireball.

"That fireball vaporizes everything around it, and it begins to expand and eventually begins to rise up into a mushroom cloud," Wallace said. "But it's like a hot air balloon as it rises and expands and cools.

The extreme environment created the quasicrystal.

It's unlike other crystals because it is human-made.

Scientists are excited about the discovery.

"A new tool to our toolbox for understanding nuclear tests of our own and other countries that occurred in the past," Wallace said.