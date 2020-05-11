Quick melting snowpack leaves New Mexico vulnerable to drought conditions

ALBUQUERQUE N.M.— New Mexico was left with deficits in rain and snow coming out of last month. With the increasing temperatures through April and some spots reaching near record highs, the remaining snowpack in the northern mountains quickly began to melt away.

"What you're looking at is early snow melt and you're going to get the run off early. The reservoirs are going to look pretty decent for a while because that high elevation snowpack is coming off and then it's going to start to peter out,” said Chris Romero, a water supply specialist.