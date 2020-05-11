Quick melting snowpack leaves New Mexico vulnerable to drought conditions

Brett Luna
Updated: May 11, 2020 06:44 PM
Created: May 11, 2020 06:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE N.M.— New Mexico was left with deficits in rain and snow coming out of last month. With the increasing temperatures through April and some spots reaching near record highs, the remaining snowpack in the northern mountains quickly began to melt away.
"What you're looking at is early snow melt and you're going to get the run off early. The reservoirs are going to look pretty decent for a while because that high elevation snowpack is coming off and then it's going to start to peter out,” said Chris Romero, a water supply specialist.
According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service, as of May 1, statewide snowpack is just 39% of median compared to 106% this time last year. That means the state is experiencing an earlier run off, but that doesn't necessarily translate to a more active fire season.
"Even with the extra run off, we are seeing the outlook as normal fire season. We do expect as the winds pick up and we've already seen them picking up just in the last week or so that all of that is going to dry out those fine fuels. The fine grasses will dry out very quickly as we get this wind coming through,” said Wendy Mason with the State Forestry Department.
Since the beginning of the year, there have been 146 fires on state and private land that have burned almost 9,000 acres. The recent report also shows the combination of below average rain and snow for April and above average temperatures.
Nearly all of New Mexico north of Interstate 40 has abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company