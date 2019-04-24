Rafters report seeing human remains at Rio Grande Gorge | KOB 4
Rafters report seeing human remains at Rio Grande Gorge

Marian Camacho
April 24, 2019 06:12 AM

TAOS, N.M. - Authorities will continue recovery efforts today after rafters reported seeing human remains in a remote section of the Rio Grande Gorge. 

According to the Taos News, rafters spotted the remains caught on a rock several miles south of the gorge bridge.

Officials say recovery efforts were halted Tuesday due to rain and the loss of daylight.

Investigators are expected to be out again today to continue the search.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates. 

