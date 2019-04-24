Rafters report seeing human remains at Rio Grande Gorge
TAOS, N.M. - Authorities will continue recovery efforts today after rafters reported seeing human remains in a remote section of the Rio Grande Gorge.
According to the Taos News, rafters spotted the remains caught on a rock several miles south of the gorge bridge.
Officials say recovery efforts were halted Tuesday due to rain and the loss of daylight.
Investigators are expected to be out again today to continue the search.
