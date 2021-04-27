Rain, snow help firefighting efforts in Lincoln National Forest | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Rain, snow help firefighting efforts in Lincoln National Forest

Megan Abundis
Updated: April 27, 2021 07:53 PM
Created: April 27, 2021 04:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rain and snow was a welcome sight for fire crews who are battling the Three Rivers Fire in the Lincoln National Forest.

The fire has burned an estimated 12,000 acres, and is 5% contained. 

The goal Tuesday was to secure the south side of the fire, and scout out potential fire lines on the west and northern flanks.

"These firefighters are working extremely hard," said Laura Rabon, Lincoln National Forest public affairs officer. "They are experienced, they are good at what they do."

The wind picked up in the afternoon, but most of the smoke thinned out Tuesday.

The improving conditions also allowed officials to lift evacuation orders. 
 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Man arrested after girlfriend's kids give note to bus driver
Man arrested after girlfriend's kids give note to bus driver
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Masked and unmasked pedestrians walk along the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don't need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Three Rivers Fire remains 0% contained; some evacuations lifted
Three Rivers Fire remains 0% contained; some evacuations lifted
New Mexican wins $10 million at Las Vegas casino
New Mexican wins $10 million at Las Vegas casino
Census: New Mexico among slowest growing Western states
Census: New Mexico among slowest growing Western states