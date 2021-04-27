Rain, snow help firefighting efforts in Lincoln National Forest

Megan Abundis
Updated: April 27, 2021 07:53 PM
Created: April 27, 2021 04:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rain and snow was a welcome sight for fire crews who are battling the Three Rivers Fire in the Lincoln National Forest.
The fire has burned an estimated 12,000 acres, and is 5% contained.
The goal Tuesday was to secure the south side of the fire, and scout out potential fire lines on the west and northern flanks.
"These firefighters are working extremely hard," said Laura Rabon, Lincoln National Forest public affairs officer. "They are experienced, they are good at what they do."
The wind picked up in the afternoon, but most of the smoke thinned out Tuesday.
The improving conditions also allowed officials to lift evacuation orders.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company