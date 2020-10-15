Rapid responses to COVID-19 in New Mexico continue to surge

Rapid response requires state officials to reach out to each business with an infected employee, and instruct them on how they should move forward.



In the case of Golden Pride on Lomas, the restaurant shut down for cleaning, testing and other safety measures.



"Typically, when we're calling businesses, we're making sure that the positive case is isolated, right," Hayden said. "They're not working anymore. They're isolated we will make sure they stop operating to the extent necessary."



The list of responses is online, and updated daily.

"We want people to see where the state is working, how much were working, and also the public can use it as a tool," Hayden said.

The industries with the most rapid responses in the last week include: