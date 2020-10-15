Rapid responses to COVID-19 in New Mexico continue to surge | KOB 4
Rapid responses to COVID-19 in New Mexico continue to surge

Brittany Costello
Updated: October 15, 2020 05:27 PM
Created: October 15, 2020 04:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rapid responses to COVID-19 cases in New Mexico continues to rise. 

"When the state learns of a positive COVID-19 case in a New Mexico workplace, we initiate what's called a 'rapid response,' and depending on where the positive case was, a different state agency will respond," said Maddy Hayden, public information officer for the New Mexico Environment Department.

Hayden said the department initiated more than 600 rapid responses last week, an increase of 200 from the previous week.

"So we're seeing a huge, huge increase, and our staff is certainly feeling it," Hayden said.

Rapid response requires state officials to reach out to each business with an infected employee, and instruct them on how they should move forward.
 
In the case of Golden Pride on Lomas, the restaurant shut down for cleaning, testing and other safety measures.
 
"Typically, when we're calling businesses, we're making sure that the positive case is isolated, right," Hayden said. "They're not working anymore. They're isolated we will make sure they stop operating to the extent necessary."
 
The list of responses is online, and updated daily.

"We want people to see where the state is working, how much were working, and also the public can use it as a tool," Hayden said.

The industries with the most rapid responses in the last week include:

  • Healthcare
  • Retail/wholesale
  • Education
  • Restaurants
  • Construction


