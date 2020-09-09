Rare September snow storm a welcome sight in Raton

"We like the snow," a person said. "We don't see it, so it’s something different for us.”

People said they would consider taking an unexpected snow day because of the storm.

"There’s like three inches of ice on the back of my truck, I figure we could get four cases of beer and just spread 'em out in there, and we can have us an all day party," a man said.

New Mexico Department of Transportation spent hours treating the roads. Officials said there were no major issues.