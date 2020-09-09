Rare September snow storm a welcome sight in Raton

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Raton received several inches of snow Wednesday, but it wasn't enough to stick to the roads.
The early snowfall was still a shock to many in the area.
"I really didn’t expect it this early. I'm from Arkansas, but we were up in Tulsa, and we came here yesterday, and we woke up this," said a person who was traveling through the area.
People could be seeing passing a broom at a hotel around the parking lot, clearly not expecting to have ice scrapers packed in September.
"We like the snow," a person said. "We don't see it, so it’s something different for us.”
People said they would consider taking an unexpected snow day because of the storm.
"There’s like three inches of ice on the back of my truck, I figure we could get four cases of beer and just spread 'em out in there, and we can have us an all day party," a man said.
New Mexico Department of Transportation spent hours treating the roads. Officials said there were no major issues.
