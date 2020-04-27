Raton 'Cash Mob' raises money for local businesses in need | KOB 4
Raton 'Cash Mob' raises money for local businesses in need

Steve Soliz
Updated: April 27, 2020 07:44 PM
Created: April 27, 2020 07:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In small towns like Raton, every business is vital to the town’s economy and its future.

“In a town of six to seven thousand people, every sale counts and it's really important to shop local,” said Jessica Barfield, Raton Director of Economic Development. "So, whenever we had some partial shutdowns due to the COVID-19 crisis, we saw small businesses struggling to pay the rent.”

Lynette Simpson saw the need and answered the call by creating the Ration Cash Mob.

"It's built upon the idea that you can spend a $10 bill. If all of us spend a $10 bill, that bill becomes hundreds and thousands of dollars,” Simpson said.

Simpson hosts live videos on the group’s Facebook page with fellow Ratonian, Melissa Unger. The team works with each small business owner to get the items ready to sell online.

"They have it ready for us and it's separate, so we have our social distancing. We have our tables with the items we are going to show, and we take turns doing that,” Unger said.

Behind the scenes, Brenda Ferri is helping the Cash Mob's efforts.

"We're going to save our town and we're actively doing it. It's pretty emotional for me because I don't want to see our mom-and-pop shops go away. I actually own a small shop so I don't wanna see it go away. Just to know that we are doing our job and making a difference in our community. I'm sorry, it does, it makes me emotional,” Ferri said.

So far, the Cash Mob team has been successful. Last week, they helped a business owner raise $2,200 in two hours. Other towns in New Mexico and Colorado have reached out to the Cash Mob for help to get something off the ground in their communities.

For more information, click here.


