Raton 'Cash Mob' raises money for local businesses in need

Simpson hosts live videos on the group’s Facebook page with fellow Ratonian, Melissa Unger. The team works with each small business owner to get the items ready to sell online.

"They have it ready for us and it's separate, so we have our social distancing. We have our tables with the items we are going to show, and we take turns doing that,” Unger said.

Behind the scenes, Brenda Ferri is helping the Cash Mob's efforts.

"We're going to save our town and we're actively doing it. It's pretty emotional for me because I don't want to see our mom-and-pop shops go away. I actually own a small shop so I don't wanna see it go away. Just to know that we are doing our job and making a difference in our community. I'm sorry, it does, it makes me emotional,” Ferri said.

So far, the Cash Mob team has been successful. Last week, they helped a business owner raise $2,200 in two hours. Other towns in New Mexico and Colorado have reached out to the Cash Mob for help to get something off the ground in their communities.

