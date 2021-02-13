Record-breaking cold temperatures expected in Santa Fe, northern New Mexico

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Santa Fe is preparing for white-out conditions and potentially record-setting cold temperatures Saturday evening.
Many Santa Fe residents flocked to grocery stores to stock up on essential items ahead of the winter storm.
PNM is reminding people to have backup plans in case of storm-related power outages.
“Strong winds, strong storms, and snow and ice accumulations have the potential to bring power lines and power poles down, so if you come across a power line that is down in your neighborhood—stay away from it,” said Meaghan Cavanaugh, a PNM spokesperson.
People can report downed power lines by calling 888-342-5766, or by going online to PNM.org/outage.
