Records: State agrees to $1M in settlements with 3 employees
Records: State agrees to $1M in settlements with 3 employees

The Associated Press
August 06, 2019 02:02 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Court documents show the state reached settlements totaling $1 million with three former state employees within the New Mexico Department of Public Safety.

The settlement terms detailed in documents that were released Tuesday show Amy Orlando, a former deputy secretary for DPS, and another department employee each received $300,000. Another employee settled for $400,000.

The payouts were authorized last year near the end of Republican Gov. Susana Martinez's administration after several employees sued the state with complaints ranging from wrongful termination and hostile workplace issues to retaliatory and inappropriate behavior by former State Police Chief Pete Kassetas.

He has denied wrongdoing.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration released the previously undisclosed settlement agreements after a 180-day period passed that had prevented them from doing so.

August 06, 2019 02:02 PM

