Recreational marijuana bill passes first committee, advances to Senate Judiciary Committee

Senate Republicans who disagree said the legislation does not have enough penalties for those using in excess of what would be allowed.

Opponents of the bill said it would only cause more harm to the community and create trouble for employers and drug-free workplaces.

“It’s not only today. It’s for today, last year, it’s for the future. It's whatever we can do to keep marijuana out of our system. How can we raise children in a state where we're focused on raising marijuana and the big profit and the industry,” said Rebecca Lucero, an advocate for the New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Recreational marijuana cleared the first committee Tuesday with a vote along party lines of 4-3. Next it will move on to the Senate Judiciary Committee.