Recreational marijuana bill passes first committee, advances to Senate Judiciary Committee | KOB 4
Recreational marijuana bill passes first committee, advances to Senate Judiciary Committee

Brittany Costello & Chris Ramirez
Created: January 28, 2020 10:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Legislators on both sides argued the pros and cons of legalizing recreational marijuana during the Tuesday session.

Supporters in favor of the bill say legalization would lead to the creation of thousands of jobs and generate serious revenue. Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham has also expressed her full support.

The Senate bill calls for a 9% tax on recreational marijuana products.

“We want to have a very tightly regulated industry that makes clear that kids aren't going to have access to it and makes clear that profits are going to be kept in New Mexico,” said Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino (D-Bernalillo).

Senate Republicans who disagree said the legislation does not have enough penalties for those using in excess of what would be allowed.

Opponents of the bill said it would only cause more harm to the community and create trouble for employers and drug-free workplaces.

“It’s not only today. It’s for today, last year, it’s for the future. It's whatever we can do to keep marijuana out of our system. How can we raise children in a state where we're focused on raising marijuana and the big profit and the industry,” said Rebecca Lucero, an advocate for the New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Recreational marijuana cleared the first committee Tuesday with a vote along party lines of 4-3. Next it will move on to the Senate Judiciary Committee.


