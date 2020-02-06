Recreational marijuana bill still faces several hurdles before coming law

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Midway through the 2020 legislative session, supporters of a bill to legalize recreational marijuana are still confident there’s enough time to get it passed.

“The Senate Judiciary Committee, it looks like they’re going to hold their hearing next week,” said Pat Davis, chair of the governor’s legalization working group. “And judiciary is where we talk about law enforcement issues and what do we do to deal with those concerns. It says an awful lot that in this very short session the Senate has put this bill on a pretty fast track to go through committee to really put it through its paces and they continue to move it forward.”