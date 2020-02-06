Recreational marijuana bill still faces several hurdles before coming law

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Midway through the 2020 legislative session, supporters of a bill to legalize recreational marijuana are still confident there’s enough time to get it passed.
“The Senate Judiciary Committee, it looks like they’re going to hold their hearing next week,” said Pat Davis, chair of the governor’s legalization working group. “And judiciary is where we talk about law enforcement issues and what do we do to deal with those concerns. It says an awful lot that in this very short session the Senate has put this bill on a pretty fast track to go through committee to really put it through its paces and they continue to move it forward.”
Senate bill 115 has cleared its first committee. However, it still needs to be heard in two more committees before the entire Senate can vote on it.
It would then still need approval from the House.
The bill has plenty of opposition, including Republican Sen. Craig Brandt – who supported legalizing recreational marijuana during the last legislative session.
“This bill is nothing like the bill that came in last year. It doesn’t have the protections for the community,” he said. “It takes away local control completely so your local governing body can’t say yes or no that they want these stores in their community. It is just not a good bill. It just doesn’t provide for the law enforcement the way it needs to.”
According to a spokesperson, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is not concerned that the bill has not been heard yet in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The governor is reportedly optimistic the bill will be passed
