Recreational marijuana bills heard in Senate committees

These bills debated Tuesday are technically a little different but would essentially do the same thing-- legalize recreational marijuana.

Rep. Javier Martinez, who is sponsoring House Bill 12, is confident it still has time to get to the governor's desk.

"This bill is also something that I'm very proud of because this is in the last few days of the session, this is really where the best minds from the House and the Senate can come together and get out a bill that we can all be proud of we can hopefully continue to move on and keep this discussion going," he said.

Two weeks ago, four different recreational marijuana bills were in the same committee. However, they've narrowed it down to two bills.

