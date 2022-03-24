Recreational cannabis businesses prepare for April 1 legalization

"I think one of the ways that cannabis is going to have a huge impact on New Mexico – and we're already seeing it – is that instead of our young people leaving for other job markets, they're staying in New Mexico with the prospect of working in cannabis," Kirk said. "Whether it's working for an established company like Everest or if it's because they're entrepreneurs that want to start their own cannabis company and are excited by the various opportunities that are being provided by this adult-use market, in general, there's just there's a ton of interest in the jobs."

In addition to focusing on how they will hire and train workers, dispensaries like Everest are also ramping up supply and shifting from the medical market to the recreational market.

"Cannabis supply is tricky growing cannabis plants takes a long time," Kirk said. "It takes very specialized facilities and then processing cannabis takes time and specialized equipment as well, so it's just making sure that we have the products for both our existing and our new customers."

"As so many more licenses are being issued, the competitive landscape is changing significantly," Kirk noted. "So while I would say you know we are well-positioned, we know how to operate in the cannabis market, there are still a lot of unknowns for both us and the license holders."

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other supporters have claimed it will lead to 11,000 new jobs across the state and would generate $50 million in tax revenue each year.

Last April, Rob Black, the president of the state's Chamber of Commerce, said he thinks the recreational marijuana industry will attract people in their 20s and 30s.