Recycling business to expand in New Mexico border region

“This location offers us a great logistics advantage,” Gaddy said in a statement. “The border crossing, the overweight cargo zone, and the rail and truck connections, all make for an opportunity we are very excited about.”

The border region began booming several years ago and led all states in 2019 export growth at 31%, according to federal statistics. New Mexico also leads all other states in export growth to Mexico.

Jerry Pacheco with The New Mexico Partnership said connectivity to Mexico and the rest of the United States along with competitive production costs have made Santa Teresa one of the fastest growing industrial bases along the border. The port of entry there moved up the list in 2019 to become the fourth largest exporting port on the U.S.-Mexico border and sixth for imports.