Red flag law bill clears first hurdle

Chris Ramirez
Created: January 28, 2020 06:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A bill that would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others cleared its first hurdle Tuesday.

Senate Bill 5 passed in the Senate Public Affairs Committee. It now moves on to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The three Republican senators on the committee voted against the bill. However, all the Democrats voted in favor of the bill.

The state Senate prohibited firearms in its public gallery and nearby rooms while the debate took place.

Statehouse rules ordinarily allow the open carry of legally owned firearms.

The bill now moves to the Senate Judiciary Committee.


