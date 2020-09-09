Red River gets early dose of snow, hopes it will spur tourism | KOB 4
Red River gets early dose of snow, hopes it will spur tourism

Patrick Hayes
Updated: September 09, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: September 09, 2020 03:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People in Red River woke up Wednesday to a winter wonderland in September. 

“I couldn’t believe it, I said 'snow, you got to be kidding me.' We’re at 86° and now we’re what 30 something, 36 and snowing. It’s pretty awesome," Tom Shirey said.

Tuesday’s snow was the earliest snowfall Red River has seen since tracking began. The previous record was set on Sept. 17 1971, so it definitely caught people off guard. 

“It’s beautiful. And to be this early, it sounds unexpected," Kevin Mason said.

In Red River, the snow was a welcome distraction from COVID-19. 

Michael Calhoun, owner of Red River Brewing, hopes the snow brings in more visitors who don't feel comfortable traveling out of state.

"I’m really proud that Red River is an in-state option for people who want to get out do something in the fall," he said.


