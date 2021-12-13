Red River named best ski town in North America by USA Today

Griffin Rushton
Updated: December 13, 2021 06:21 PM
Created: December 13, 2021 12:43 PM
RED RIVER, N.M. – Red River was named the best ski town in North America by a USA Today Readers' Choice poll.
The magazine described Red River as "the perfect getaway for skiers of all ages and expertise," and even highlighted the short lines for ski lifts.
A panel of experts, assembled by USA Today, selected 20 nominees and readers voted for the 10 best among those.
"It's not like winning the World Series, but for us, it's pretty close," said April Ralph, Red River's Tourism and Economic Development director. "We won't have a parade, but still, we'll celebrate it."
Red River topped the list back in 2015 –then Taos took first place in 2016. Taos also cracked the top 10 in 2018 and 2019, but now it's back to Red River.
