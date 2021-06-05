Redistricting advisory panel takes shape in New Mexico | KOB 4

Redistricting advisory panel takes shape in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: June 05, 2021 09:23 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Retired state Supreme Court Justice Edward L. Chavez will lead a public vetting of proposed New Mexico redistricting maps as chairman of a citizen redistricting committee.

Chavez was appointed to the leadership role Friday by the State Ethics Commission.

Districts are redrawn every 10 years after the Census count to adjust for population shifts. New Mexico will draw new maps for three U.S. House districts as well as the state Senate, House and Public Education Commission that regulates charter schools.

The redistricting panel will hold a series of public meetings as it develops proposals. Its recommendations will be presented to the Legislature and are not binding.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

