Regents approve $3B budget for University of New Mexico | KOB 4
Regents approve $3B budget for University of New Mexico

The Associated Press
May 10, 2019 03:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The board of the University of New Mexico has approved a $3.1 billion budget for the next fiscal year.

The Albuquerque Journal reports regents approved Thursday consolidated budgets for the university's Health Sciences Center, branches and main campus for the fiscal year that begins in July.

The budget is about 7% higher than the current budget. It includes a faculty and staff raise of 3% and a tuition increase of about 3.1%.

According to budget documents, about $2.2 billion will be directed for the Health Sciences Center. It expects to get $531 million in Medicaid revenue, $407 million from commercial insurance and $317 million from Medicare.

About $884 million has been budgeted for the university's main campus. The university's athletics program will have a $32.3 million budget.

Created: May 10, 2019 03:47 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

