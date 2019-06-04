Regents approve pay hike for ENMU president

The raise will take effect with the start of the fiscal year July 1.

Earlier this year, the regents voted to authorize 4-percent salary increases for all other university employees. Those raises also will take effect next month.

Elwell joined Eastern New Mexico University as the 10th president in 2017. He became chancellor of the three-campus system the following year.

Elwell previously served as dean of the art and sciences college at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Information from: KENW-TV

