Registration drive seeks to close voting gap among Latinos | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Registration drive seeks to close voting gap among Latinos

Registration drive seeks to close voting gap among Latinos

The Associated Press
Created: January 10, 2020 08:23 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- A nonpartisan group says targeted mailings that encourage voter registration are going out to one-in-eight residents of New Mexico.

Broader registration among Latinos is one focus of the effort by the Center for Voter Information in the state with the highest ratio of Hispanics.

Advertisement

The group brings big-data technology to bear on efforts to register populations that are underrepresented in elections.

Young adults and single, unmarried women are another focus of the drive intended to increase overall voting.

Center founder and president Page Gardner says the effort seeks to narrow the gap between those eligible to vote and those who are registered to vote.
    


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Daughter details moments leading up to mother's death, brother's disappearance
Daughter details moments leading up to mother's death, brother's disappearance
'The Incredible Hulk' actor to become deputy in New Mexico
'The Incredible Hulk' actor to become deputy in New Mexico
APD launches Facebook page to combat auto thefts
APD launches Facebook page to combat auto thefts
Los Lunas Police Department pays off lunch debt at elementary school
Los Lunas Police Department pays off lunch debt at elementary school
Woman arrested for prostitution at Bosque Farms massage parlor
Woman arrested for prostitution at Bosque Farms massage parlor
Advertisement


Pedestrian killed in crash on Albuquerque's West Side
Pedestrian killed in crash on Albuquerque's West Side
Registration drive seeks to close voting gap among Latinos
Registration drive seeks to close voting gap among Latinos
Report: Homeless population in NM up 27%
Report: Homeless population in NM up 27%
Daughter details moments leading up to mother's death, brother's disappearance
Daughter details moments leading up to mother's death, brother's disappearance
Republican lawmakers propose adding 'In God We Trust' to public buildings, license plates
Republican lawmakers propose adding 'In God We Trust' to public buildings, license plates