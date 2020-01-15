Released prisoners contributing to Albuquerque crime as recidivism rate hits 10-year high

RICE: “Yeah we were selling drugs, we were running drugs to other cities,” said Rice more than 20 years later. “I didn’t know what was going on – I pulled out my gun. I shot first and from there I was just assuming the best way, the easiest way to get rid of a problem was to make them go away… to make it stop. I tried to kill them. I didn’t really think about it, it just happened. One of the individuals lived the other one died.”

Reporter: “Do you regret what happened?”

Rice: “Every day.”

After serving 14 years for second degree murder, Rice was released from prison to an unfamiliar world.

“I got out constantly nervous. I used to be a really social kid but no longer. It was difficult just to go into a Walmart to buy some shampoo – feeling people behind me. Always that prison feeling like someone is there,” said Rice.

“A lot of people when they get out they don’t have places to go. They don’t have family and work can be hard and we wind up coming right back to prison.

That’s exactly what happened to Rice. A domestic violence incident landed him a battery and kidnapping charge which sent his straight back to prison.

ON THE OUTSIDE, MOST MEET FAILURE

The KOB 4 Investigates team found that more and more prisoners who are released to the streets of Albuquerque are getting into trouble and ending up back in prison.

Legislative records reveal in 2019, more than 54 percent of all New Mexico prisoners who were released wound up back behind bars within three years. The state’s recidivism rate is now at a 10-year high.

Corrections Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero has been on the job for several months and acknowledges the department has not done enough to address the problem.

One glaring problem – there are serious gaps in data that could help officials understand why an inmate returns to a life of crime.

“One of the things that’s we’re not doing now – and we will be doing – we’ll be bringing in folks to take on these tasks. Statistics… it’s an important concept of us knowing what’s right, what works… what doesn’t work,” Lucero said.

A NEW ‘COMPREHENSIVE’ APPROACH

The corrections department is now spearheading new pilot programs aimed at preparing inmates for life on the outside.

One such pilot program is called Building New Futures and is starting off with 17 inmates – including Race Rice – to train for construction jobs, gain OSHA certification and even interview with companies for future employment.

“The state has always tried other programs before but nothing like this -- and usually the programs they never actually help us on the street. It’s just like programs that help us fill our time while we’re incarcerated,” said Rice. “This is one of the first ones that I’ve ever seen that can help us and give us actual tools and skills when we’re released.”

The corrections department new leadership insists this new program goes beyond employment.

“We’re talking to them, what are your substance abuse(s) if there are any? Let’s make sure we enroll you in training. Do you have a family, children or spouses involved in the picture? Let’s do some family reunification training before you get out,” Lucero said. “We really want to focus on every single aspect of their release.”

“We’ve never done anything so comprehensive and I think that’s what makes this different,” Lucero said.

IMPROVING PUBLIC SAFETY

Secretary Lucero says it’s crucial for the inmates involved in these new pilot programs to succeed, especially if we want to improve the communities we live in.

“Our hope is that we can contribute to the safety of the community and in this case more specifically the Albuquerque area because all of these individuals we're releasing there... and we hope they will be able to rejoin their community, support their families and become valid participating member of the community,” said Lucero.

As for Rice, the parole board is set to consider his release as early as next month. For him, the stakes are high.

Reporter: “How do you break that cycle… for you?

Rice: “For me, this would be my opportunity to do this… for me, this is the only chance, the only option I have right now. So I have to put all my chips in on this gamble right here.”

Almost all of the state’s inmates locked up in prison will eventually come back into communities across New Mexico. The challenge for prison officials is to release and inmate with the life skills necessary so that he or she doesn’t get released only to drive more crime.