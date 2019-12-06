Remains of Endangered Missing Person found in Santa Fe; Murder suspect wanted

|
SANTA FE, N.M.- The body of a man who was the subject of an Endangered Missing Person alert was found Friday.
Twenty-year-old Daniel Gisler's body was located after police executed search warrants at three properties.
Police did not disclose how they believe Gisler died.
However, detectives identified James Garcia, 26, as a murder suspect. He has not been caught. Garcia is considered armed and dangerous. The public is encouraged to call 911 if they see him.
Gisler was initially reported missing on Nov. 21.
