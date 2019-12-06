Remains of Endangered Missing Person found in Santa Fe; Murder suspect wanted | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Remains of Endangered Missing Person found in Santa Fe; Murder suspect wanted

Daniel Gisler Daniel Gisler | 

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 06, 2019 09:47 PM
Created: December 06, 2019 09:46 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- The body of a man who was the subject of an Endangered Missing Person alert was found Friday.

Twenty-year-old Daniel Gisler's body was located after police executed search warrants at three properties. 

Advertisement

Police did not disclose how they believe Gisler died.

However, detectives identified James Garcia, 26, as a murder suspect. He has not been caught. Garcia is considered armed and dangerous. The public is encouraged to call 911 if they see him.

Gisler was initially reported missing on Nov. 21. 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Remains of Endangered Missing Person found in Santa Fe; Murder suspect wanted
Daniel Gisler
Students, coworkers celebrate teacher's 20 years of sobriety
Students, coworkers celebrate teacher's 20 years of sobriety
Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees
Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees
Cowboys for Trump group now says sand wasn't from monument
Cowboys for Trump group now says sand wasn't from monument
Albuquerque police still working on list of top 15 offenders
Albuquerque police still working on list of top 15 offenders
Advertisement


Remains of Endangered Missing Person found in Santa Fe; Murder suspect wanted
Daniel Gisler
Cowboys for Trump group now says sand wasn't from monument
Cowboys for Trump group now says sand wasn't from monument
CYFD's policy change proposal concerns some foster care advocates
CYFD's policy change proposal concerns some foster care advocates
Albuquerque police still working on list of top 15 offenders
Albuquerque police still working on list of top 15 offenders
After mistaken identity, murder case moves forward
After mistaken identity, murder case moves forward