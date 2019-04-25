Renovated Ruidoso Downs ready for the races
RUIDOSO, N.M. — The Ruidoso Downs Race Track is gearing up for the racing season. Racing fans might be surprised at what they see when the horses hit the gates next month. Renovations that began last year are now complete.
"This year we focused on the fan experience. So, the things that are going to be more visible this year in terms of our renovations are our new turf club," said Jeff True, the president and general manager of Ruidoso Downs Race Track.
The 700-seat club overlooking the race rack is empty now, but that will soon change with the simulcast of the 145th Kentucky Derby next weekend. True believes there's much in store for the fans who show up for live horse racing in two weeks.
"We put new carpet flooring, new furniture, new counter tops, new sound systems. So, it's really going to be something that people notice right off the back," True said.
The Billy the Kid Casino saw some of the biggest improvements.
"Since we've acquired the race track, we put more than 150 new slot machines in there," True said.
Overall, True is hopeful the new renovations will keep business booming. The racetrack and casino are huge draws for the economy.
"We are confident those renovations will help us continue our upswing in business around here in Ruidoso," True said.
Other improvements include a new highway modern sign with videos near the entrance and a new barn. More renovations are expected to in the near future.
The newly renovated Ruidoso Downs Race Track will be opened to the public on May 4 during the Kentucky Derby simulcast. Live horse racing begins on May 10.
