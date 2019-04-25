Renovated Ruidoso Downs ready for the races

"We put new carpet flooring, new furniture, new counter tops, new sound systems. So, it's really going to be something that people notice right off the back," True said.

The Billy the Kid Casino saw some of the biggest improvements.

"Since we've acquired the race track, we put more than 150 new slot machines in there," True said.

Overall, True is hopeful the new renovations will keep business booming. The racetrack and casino are huge draws for the economy.

"We are confident those renovations will help us continue our upswing in business around here in Ruidoso," True said.

Other improvements include a new highway modern sign with videos near the entrance and a new barn. More renovations are expected to in the near future.

The newly renovated Ruidoso Downs Race Track will be opened to the public on May 4 during the Kentucky Derby simulcast. Live horse racing begins on May 10.