Renowned burger joint to reopen Friday

August 27, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A New Mexican couple will re-open the doors of the famed Buckhorn Tavern on Friday.
The Buckhorn was a community staple for residents in San Antonio, New Mexico for decades until it closed last year. The Buckhorn’s closure was prompted by the tavern’s longtime owner’s battle with cancer.
The Tavern was acquired by Stephanie and Ernie Sichler earlier this year and the couple has been renovating the space in preparation for the grand reopening.
"We wanted to have our signature and our touch on it," Stephanie Sichler said.
The Sichler's said they want to stay true to the Buckhorn’s legacy while adding a few new twists.
But one thing that will stay the same for certain—the Buckhorn's famous green chile cheeseburger.
