Renowned researcher remembered at Roswell UFO festival

Faith Egbuonu
July 05, 2019 06:23 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.- UFO enthusiasts are gathering at the 24th annual UFO Festival in Roswell.

At the UFOlogist Invasion Breakfast Friday, officials paid homage to the late, great Stanton Friedman, a nuclear physicist who is highly respected in the UFO community.

He passed away earlier in the year.

Don Schmitt, a best-selling investigative author, says he will miss Friedman.

“I've had the wonderful experience of knowing Stanton Friedman for over 35 years,” he said. “Not only were we colleagues but we were also competitors because we often parallel one another through the course of our own independent Roswell investigations."

Schmitt said he was a skeptic at first, but things changed.

“[I’m] very proud of the fact of going from a skeptic to not being a believer but being 99% convinced that what indeed did crash outside of Roswell back in 1947 was a craft of unknown origin," Schmitt said.

One of the cases he was eager to investigate was the 1947 Roswell UFO incident.

“We're the first ten witnesses actually describing the wreckage, the very pieces that were discovered a part of the crash and just unearthly characteristics of this paper thin material, couldn't cut, couldn't burn, even a bullet wouldn't penetrate,” Schmitt said.

Faith Egbuonu


July 05, 2019 06:23 PM
July 05, 2019 05:09 PM

