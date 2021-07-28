Assistance still available through NM Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you're looking for rental or utility assistance after experiencing hardship because of the pandemic, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program wants to help. About $150 million of $170 million is left over.
The program can pay for up to 12 months of back rent and 3 months of future bills. It also helps with utility bills.
You'll need some paperwork to get started including proof that you're a renter in New Mexico (such as a lease) and loss of income (such as a reduced paystub or unemployment letter.)
For more information you can go to https://www.renthelpnm.org/
There's also an event on August 3 from 8 a.m. to noon at Expo New Mexico.
