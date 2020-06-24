Reopening plan for NM public schools released prematurely

A spokesperson for the NMPED addressed the mistake Wednesday.

"We were planning to release the reopening plan, but when we plan to release things like this, we like to give our key stakeholders a heads up," said Nancy Martira, spokesperson for the NMPED. "So our plan was to inform the members of our task force first because they had been so instrumental in shaping it and then give it to the superintendents and let them have some good time with it."

The state says they planned on giving superintendents more time to review the plan before making it public. The NMPED held a conference call for school officials Wednesday to address questions about the plan.

"So they were able to read the document and come prepared with all of their questions, and we did about a 90-minute call taking questions from our superintendents and charter leaders today," Martira said.

Starting August 3, the state says schools can begin to reopen. However, each district can choose their own start date.

The NMPED will start a hotline for parents who have questions about schools reopening. It will be staffed from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., starting Friday. The phone numbers is 833-415-0567.

Families can also email questions to Family.Engagement@state.nm.us