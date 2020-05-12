Rep. Deb Haaland makes her case for a second term in Congress

Chris Ramirez: I think the biggest question that voters will want to know is-- why should you continue to represent district one in Washington? Why are you the person to continue that role?

Deb Haaland: Thanks for asking that, Chris and thanks for having me. I'm really happy to have an opportunity to talk to the voters of district 1. When I got to this office, me and my team said we wanted to make the constituents of New Mexico's 1st Congressional District the top priority. We do our best to make sure we are accessible and accountable.

Chris Ramirez: One of the things we hear a lot from your conservative constituents is you haven't done a good enough job of trying to find common ground with the White House or your colleagues on the other side of the aisle. Can you talk to me about a time when you can prove me wrong and you actually did engage in some kind of bipartisanship to get something done for New Mexico?

Deb Haaland: That's all I do, Chris. We all have to work together. I feel very proud of the bipartisan work I have accomplished, but at the same time if I feel I need to criticize, I mean, it's a fact that the White House did not want Indian Tribes to have a dime. That is something that I'm going to fight for because we need it here in New Mexico. Yes, there are times when I have criticized the White House, however it's not because I want something, for myself, it's because New Mexicans deserve something they are not offering.

KOB 4 invited all candidates to submit a one-minute video message to voters to state their case.

