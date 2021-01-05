Rep. Herrell explains why she will object to Biden's victory

Herrell added that she doesn't believe objecting to the certification undermines the country's democracy.

"With the unprecedented allegations related to the arbitrary changes in several states, there is a question as to whether or not electors from those states meet those statutory requirements," Herrell said.

"Congress has a responsibility to debate that question. That is exactly the constitutional process the objections I am signing onto will allow for," she added.

Despite her intent to object to the results, Herrell acknowledges that the effort unlikely to overturn the election results.

U.S. Ben Ray Lujan disagrees with lawmakers objecting to the certification.

"For the near 150 U.S. House members and 12 Republican U.S. Senators that have said that they’re going to really just slap at the fabric of our U.S. Constitution, I’m really disappointed in that," he said.

Lujan is asking his Republican counterparts to reconsider their position.

"The American people spoke loud and clear, Joe Biden won by the same amount of electoral votes as President Trump did in 2016," Lujan said. "The essence of our democracy in America and the constitution is a peaceful transfer of power, and I’m certainly hopeful that everyone one of our Republican senators and House members that have chosen to take this action that they reflex before Wednesday and they do the right thing."