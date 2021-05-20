Rep. Herrell, Sen. Lujan react to overpayment of unemployment benefits

A spokesperson for Lujan said the law gives states "the authority to waive the collection of certain pandemic unemployment assistance overpayments."

KOB 4 reached out to the other members of the congressional delegation, but no one else responded.

A spokesperson for the governor was asked how the state plans to make up for the overpayments.

She said some overpayments will be forgiven. However, some claimants will see their weekly benefits decrease to pay back the overpayments. Others will have an opportunity to go through an appeal process.