Rep. Lujan encourages small businesses to utilize PPP loan program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Small businesses that are taking advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to help them pay employees, now have more options when it comes to using that money.
"After sitting down with small business leaders here in New Mexico, as well as local community lenders and credit unions, it was clear that small businesses needed more flexibility with the original Paycheck Protection Program that Congress passed in the Cares Act,” said congressman Ben Ray Lujan.
Lujan, a Democrat, said the changes passed with bipartisan support. The changes were signed by Pres. Trump on Friday.
The changes include giving small businesses more time to use the loans.
"It extends the life of this program, which was going to run out at the end of June and it extends it until the end of the calendar year, number one," Lujan said. "Number two, the original program only allowed small businesses to take advantage of that loan for two months of expenses. We extended that now to six months of expenses.”
The Flexibility Act also lets business owners use their loans on more expenses-- not just payroll. Businesses can also use the money to pay rent and utility bills.
Lujan said there is still $150 billion available for loans. He encourages small businesses in New Mexico to utilize the program.
"This extension allows small businesses to apply for the program until the end of the calendar year. So in that effect, it helps provide that flexibility for those small businesses that have not applied for these loans,” Lujan said.
