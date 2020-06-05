Rep. Lujan encourages small businesses to utilize PPP loan program

"It extends the life of this program, which was going to run out at the end of June and it extends it until the end of the calendar year, number one," Lujan said. "Number two, the original program only allowed small businesses to take advantage of that loan for two months of expenses. We extended that now to six months of expenses.”

The Flexibility Act also lets business owners use their loans on more expenses-- not just payroll. Businesses can also use the money to pay rent and utility bills.

Lujan said there is still $150 billion available for loans. He encourages small businesses in New Mexico to utilize the program.

"This extension allows small businesses to apply for the program until the end of the calendar year. So in that effect, it helps provide that flexibility for those small businesses that have not applied for these loans,” Lujan said.

