Rep. Torres Small, Herrell engage in spirited debate on KOB 4

Tessa Mentus, Chris Ramirez
Updated: October 07, 2020 10:12 PM
Created: October 07, 2020 04:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- KOB 4 hosted a debate in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District race Wednesday night.
Democratic Rep. Xochitl Torres Small is taking on Yvette Herrell in a rematch of the 2016 contest.
Torres Small won the race by about 3,700 votes.
Watch the video above to see the debate in its entirety. In the video below, you can see highlights of the debate.
