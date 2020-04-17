Rep. Torres Small pushing for more money for small businesses in NM | KOB 4
Rep. Torres Small pushing for more money for small businesses in NM

Patrick Hayes
Updated: April 17, 2020 10:19 PM
Created: April 17, 2020 09:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small wants to get more money to businesses that are struggling during the COVID-19 crisis.
 
She said lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, are working on another relief package.

"Congress is in the middle of negotiations," Torres Small said. "I have urged leadership to get this money out as quickly as possible."

The Small Business Administration reported that 1.6 million loans were approved, but it stopped taking applications after money ran out.

"There are 157,000 small businesses in New Mexico. There are 30 million across the country and every one of them started applying and overwhelming the system," said 
John Garcia, who works for the Small Business Administration.

Garcia said the Small Business Administration is still trying to help companies affected by COVID-19.

"We can't operate without them," Garcia said. "As we keep our people safe, we got to make sure the economic backbone to our country isn't paralyzed."

New Mexico received $1.3 billion of the $350 billion to help small businesses, according to officials. 
 


