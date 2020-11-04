Rep. Torres Small thanks supporters, congratulates Herrell on victory

Megan Abundis
November 04, 2020
Created: November 04, 2020 02:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rep. Xochitl Torres Small congratulated Republican Yvette Herrell for winning New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District race.
In a video posted online, Torres Small also thanked the people of the district for allowing her to serve for two years.
"I am so deeply grateful to have served this district, to have served my home for the last two years," the Democratic representative said. "This district has taught me so much. It has taught me in some of the greatest moments that the best surprises happen when you come into a room, thinking that there might be nothing you can agree on. And instead, finding common ground that we can build together."
Torres Small went on to talk about how the community inspired her.
"This moment is calling us to stand up for each other and to give it everything we've got," she said.
Torres Small did not say what she plans to do following her term in Congress ends.
