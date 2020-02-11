Rep. Torres-Small’s bill aimed at enhancing border security passes House

“Our border security and immigration system is broken, and we need strong, smart and fair initiatives to fix it. The bipartisan Securing America’s Ports Act is all three. By increasing the amount of NII technology at our ports, we will stop more drugs from being trafficked across our border, support the efforts of Port officers who are already stretched too thin, and stimulate cross border trade helping to grow our local economies,” said Torres Small in a press release.

In an October 2019 Field Hearing hosted by Torres-Small, she said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection only scanned 15% of commercial trucks and less than 2% of passenger vehicles entering the U.S. Under the new legislation, 100% of commercial and passenger vehicles would be scanned at all land ports of entry.