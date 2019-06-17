3 law enforcement officers injured in shooting in Las Cruces
KOB Web Staff
June 17, 2019 08:34 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Three law enforcement officers were injured in Las Cruces Monday morning.
According to police, an officer confronted a "suspicious" person near Lohman Avenue and Nacho Drive around 2:30 a.m. After shining his flashlight at the person, police say the suspect fired multiple rounds at the officer's vehicle.
One bullet struck the officer, who drove himself to a nearby hospital.
Multiple officer responded to the scene. Police said the suspect fired at least one more round toward officers who returned fire.
Another Las Cruces police officer and a Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office deputy were injured in the final confrontation, however, police did not elaborate on their injuries. All the officers are expected to recover from their injuries.
The suspect was shot during the confrontation and died.
Updated: June 17, 2019 08:34 AM
Created: June 17, 2019 07:06 AM
