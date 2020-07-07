Girl killed, 2 others injured at Storrie Lake State Park

Photo: KOB 4 Viewer: John
KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 07, 2020 01:52 PM
Created: July 07, 2020 01:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A young girl was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at the entrance of Storrie Lake State Park, according to New Mexico State Police.
The incident occurred late Monday night.
The conditions of the other two victims, a male juvenile and a female juvenile, is not known.
