Report: Homeless population in NM up 27%

She wants to give UNM’s Architecture and Planning Department $372,000 from the state's general fund to conduct a new study of homelessness.

“This study would allow us to evaluate the appropriations for tiny home villages or other sheltering opportunities to make sure that we are building the best shelters possible so that those who need to utilize these shelters can," Hochman-Vigil said.

The City of Albuquerque is planning to build a new centrally-located homeless shelter. But Hochman-Vigil said her study doesn’t impact those plans.

"This study is more of a long term study that we hope will be helpful in evaluating needs along the road down the line," she said.

The results of the study would be available for cities and organizations across the state.

“We don't want to just be throwing up shelters that people can't use,” Rep. Hochman-Vigil said. “So that's a big concern that we're not wasting state funding by putting up buildings that aren't meeting everyone's needs"

