Report: National laboratory lost track of nuclear waste

The Associated Press
Created: December 11, 2019 06:23 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - An annual report on hazardous waste violations has revealed a contractor overseeing operations at a National Laboratory in New Mexico lost track of 250 barrels of waste in the past year.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Monday that Triad National Security LLC had 19 violations of its permit from the New Mexico Environment Department after the contractor mislabeled and improperly stored waste containers at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Regulators say the barrels filled with low-level radioactive waste and other hazardous materials were shipped to a waste plant in Carlsbad without tracking.

A spokesman says lab personnel were awaiting arrival of the waste to the plant before updating the shipping data. 


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

