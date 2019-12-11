Report: National laboratory lost track of nuclear waste

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - An annual report on hazardous waste violations has revealed a contractor overseeing operations at a National Laboratory in New Mexico lost track of 250 barrels of waste in the past year.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Monday that Triad National Security LLC had 19 violations of its permit from the New Mexico Environment Department after the contractor mislabeled and improperly stored waste containers at Los Alamos National Laboratory.