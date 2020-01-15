Report: New Mexico back to 49th in nation in child poverty

A similar study last year showed New Mexico ranked 48th.

The report found 30% of the state's Hispanic children were living in poverty, as were 41% of New Mexico's Native American children.

The advocacy group also wants education improved. According to the report, 12% of teens are not in school or working.

Voices for Children says the statistics can be improved with early education. They believe that's where the state should invest more money.

However, some lawmakers disagree.

"In the past couple years we've put in $450 million into early childhood programming. From 5 years ago it was $50 million, so we've grown that considerably," said Sen. Jim White. "I know the legislature is cautious about putting more money in there without seeing a return on performance, so we're a little reluctant to grow that a lot more."

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's legislative priorities for the 2020 legislative session focuses on early childhood education. One idea includes creating an Early Childhood Trust Fund, worth $320 million, to help pay for early childhood programs.

The Legislative Finance Committee is also recommending a 14% increase for childhood services, including millions in new money for things like early education and home visits.

