Report: New Mexico ex-mall employee knocked out former boss | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Report: New Mexico ex-mall employee knocked out former boss

Report: New Mexico ex-mall employee knocked out former boss Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center

The Associated Press
Created: February 17, 2020 07:13 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A former mall employee in northwestern New Mexico is facing charges after authorities say he knocked out his former boss and broke his nose.

Court documents show that Justin Nachreiner is scheduled Wednesday to appear before a magistrate judge in Farmington, New Mexico, on aggravated battery.

Advertisement

According to an arrest warrant, the 24-year-old Nachreiner attacked Journey shoe store manager Cameron Tadeo last month after he fired Nachreiner. Employees say Tadeo had sent a group message to employees to pick up their checks.

Witnesses say Nachreiner was angry when he arrived and left after employees heard a loud noise. Employees say they found Tadeo unconscious and bleeding from his nose.

Tadeo was later found to have suffered from a concussion and a nose fracture.

Nachreiner is being held without bond at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Shane Goranson, Nachreiner ’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a phone message.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: Fatal motorcycle accident near Central and Sunset
Police: Fatal motorcycle accident near Central and Sunset
Video: Angry customer throws drink in employee’s face
Video: Angry customer throws drink in employee’s face
Mother protests school's decision to ban her following racist incident
Mother protests school's decision to ban her following racist incident
Police arrest suspect on Metro 15 list after receiving tip from Crime Stoppers
Police arrest suspect on Metro 15 list after receiving tip from Crime Stoppers
Police arrest wanted man in SWAT standoff in SW Albuquerque
Police arrest wanted man in SWAT standoff in SW Albuquerque
Advertisement


Mother protests school's decision to ban her following racist incident
Mother protests school's decision to ban her following racist incident
Report: New Mexico ex-mall employee knocked out former boss
Report: New Mexico ex-mall employee knocked out former boss
Police: Fatal motorcycle accident near Central and Sunset
Police: Fatal motorcycle accident near Central and Sunset
Key Democratic New Mexico senator won’t seek re-election
Key Democratic New Mexico senator won’t seek re-election
Video: Angry customer throws drink in employee’s face
Video: Angry customer throws drink in employee’s face