Report: New Mexico is a dangerous state for pedestrians

The group put out the report, "Dangerous by Design 21." It says these kinds of deaths shot up 45% in the last decade.

New Mexico was ranked 3rd deadliest, with 626 deaths from 2010 to 2019.

The report points to speed and the way roads are set up as being the main causes.

"If you hit someone the chance of it being deadly is way higher at 40 mph than 25 mph. All mistakes can be more easily corrected at slower speeds. But our roadways make going fast much more comfortable at going slow,” Osborne said.

Findings also include that people of color and those walking in low-income communities are at higher risk. Native people also died at higher rates.

Click here to read the full report